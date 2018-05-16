Chicago Town Takeaway Meat Feast Pizza 640G

- Energy1818 kJ 433 kcal22%
Product Description
- Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, slices of pork and beef pepperoni, pork meatballs, fennel sausage and smoke flavour ham.
- If you like your pizza fully loaded, get a load of this! We've taken our unique rising Takeaway dough and topped with a whole loada pepperoni, ham, meatballs and sausage crumble over gooey mozzarella. And hey, it comes with our awesome signature tomato sauce stuffed crust!
- In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
- Fan Oven Cook in 16 mins
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (12%), Water, Pork and Beef Pepperoni (4%) (Pork, Beef Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Smoke Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Spice Extracts, Smoke), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Mini Pork Meatballs (3.5%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Breadrusk (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Yeast, Salt), Tomato Paste, Dried Onions, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Garlic Powder), Fennel Sausage (2%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Spices, Wheat Protein, Fennel Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Stabilisers (Di- and Triphosphates), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Spice Extract), Smoke Flavour Ham (2%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Stabilisers (Di- and Triphosphates), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose, Spice Extract), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Thickener (Guar Gum), Garlic, Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulator (Monocalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
See Side of Pack for Best Before End.Keep Frozen and Store Flat. Do Not Defrost. Keep at -18°C or Cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180ºC; Cook for approx: 16-20 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200ºC/400ºF; Cook for approx: 21-23 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6; Cook for approx: 22-30 minutes
- Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
- Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
- Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
- Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and Sauce Stuffed Crust Will Be Extremely Hot!
Made in the United Kingdom Using Pork and Milk from Different Origins
- Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people.
Name and address
- Chicago Town,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town,
- Unit 13,
- Guarantee
- We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Contact Information:
- email: @ crt@chicagotown.com
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
- Calmount Park,
640g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 1/4 pizza
|Reference Intake* Per 1/4 pizza
|Reference Intake* Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1108
|1818
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|264
|433
|22%
|2000
|Fat
|11g
|18g
|26%
|70g
|of which saturates
|5.7g
|9.3g
|47%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|50g
|19%
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|4.3g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|10g
|17g
|34%
|50g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.8g
|30%
|60g
|Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people
|-
|-
|-
|-
