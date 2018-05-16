We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Timeout Wafer Biscuits 6 X 21.2G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Timeout Wafer Biscuits 6 X 21.2G
£ 1.00
£0.79/100g

New

Be Treatwise. Each 21.2 g contains
  • Energy467 kJ 112 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.1 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.4 g
    17%
  • Sugars9.6 g
    11%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2202 kJ

Product Description

  • Wafer (15 %) with a cocoa filling (36 %) covered with milk chocolate (48 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A ripple of chocolate sitting between layers of wafer, dipped in delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
  • The perfect treat to eat with your cup of tea!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 127.2G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder (1 %), Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (E500, E503), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 21.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (21.2 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2202 kJ467 kJ8400 kJ /
-527 kcal112 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 29 g6.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 16 g3.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars 45 g9.6 g90 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.4 g-
Protein 6.7 g1.4 g50 g
Salt 0.35 g0.07 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here