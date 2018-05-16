Betty Crocker Rainbow Cookie 495G

- Energy551kJ 131kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ
Product Description
- Cookie mix with multicolour chocolate buttons.
- Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.uk
- Large Family Pack, makes 20 delicious Rainbow cookies
- Ideal for baking with kids and fun for the whole family!
- All you need is
- 80g softened butter and
- 1 medium egg (Rainbow Chocolate buttons included)!
- No artificial flavours or preservatives.
- More Betty hints & tips and for further recipe ideas and advice visit www.bettycrocker.co.uk
- Loved by bakers since 1921.
- Love Cookies?
- Try our Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix!
- FSC - FSC® Mix Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339, www.fsc.org
- Box - Recycle
- Film - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- © General Mills
- Contains rainbow chocolate buttons
- Perfect to bake up memories with the kids!
- Makes 20
- No Artificial Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 495G
Information
Ingredients
Cookie Mix [91%): Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Fat, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Multicolour Chocolate Buttons (9%): Milk Chocolate (63%) (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Ammonia Caramel, Curcumin, Carmine, Brilliant Blue FCF, Carotenes), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, Shellac), Rice Starch, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Cookie mix may contain Milk, Egg and Soy., Multicolour chocolate buttons may contain Wheat and Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- All you need is:
- 80g softened butter + 1 medium egg
- Prep Time 10 mins
- Baking Time 14-18 mins
- 3 simple steps!
- Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan forced). Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- 1. Stir cookie mix, butter and egg in a large bowl with a wooden spoon until just combined. Use your hands to fully mix to form a soft dough.
- 2. Measure tablespoons of cookie dough and roll into balls Place onto a baking tray, spacing about Sam apart. Press colourful chocolate buttons into cookie dough (6 per cookie).
- 3. Bake for 14- 18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on tray 10 minutes, then gently remove from tray onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Number of uses
Contains 20 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK Limited,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Distributor address
- General Mills Scandinavia AB.
- Nathan & Olsen.
Return to
- General Mills UK Limited,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Careline Information:
- UK 0800 783 5907/ ROI 1800 535 115
- Careline.Scandinavia@genmills.com
Net Contents
495g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Cookie mix with chocolate buttons as sold Per 100g
|Each baked cookie (30g):
|%* (30g)
|Energy
|1669kJ
|551kJ
|-
|394kcal
|131kcal
|7%
|Fat
|5.4g
|4.9g
|7%
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|80.6g
|20.0g
|8%
|of which sugars
|48.0g
|11.9g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.6g
|3%
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.16g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 portions
|-
|-
|-
