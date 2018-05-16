Holland's Potato & Meat Family Pie

Product Description
- A Mixture of Diced Potato, Minced Beef and Seasoning, Baked in New Crumbly Shortcrust Pastry.
- The nation's best selling potato & meat pie brand*
- *Source Data: Kantar Worldpanel, 52 week ending 17th May 2020
- Holland's Potato & Meat Pie is the best-seller in both the Chilled & Frozen Pie retail markets & includes all Individual & Family Pies as measured by Kantar.
- Our Story
- Holland's started life as a baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851. For over 169 years, our proper tasty range has been baked to a secret traditional recipe, passed down from generation to generation using only the finest of ingredients.
- A Proper Lancashire Baker
- New Crumbly Shortcrust Pastry
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potatoes (21%), Beef (10%), Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Onions, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Milk Proteins, White Pepper, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Colour (Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
For Best Before See Side of PackKeep Frozen. Store at -18°C or below. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven (for best results)
1. Pre-heat your oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5
2. Remove pie from outer packaging
3. Leaving the pie in it's foil tray place on a baking tray and cook for 50-55 mins
4. For best results turn the pie around half way through baking to ensure an even bake.
Always Cook from Frozen
190°C, Fan 180°C, 50-55 Minutes
Ensure the product is piping hot after heating. For best results leave pie to stand for 5 minutes before serving. Cooking appliances vary. For fan assisted ovens reduce oven temperature slightly.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Holland's,
- Baxenden,
- Accrington,
- Lancashire,
- BB5 2SA.
- Get in Touch
- We are sure you will enjoy this pie. However if you are not entirely satisfied with this product please contact the customer services team on the number below stating when and where you purchased it.
- Holland's,
- Baxenden,
- Accrington,
- Lancashire,
- BB5 2SA.
- Tel: 01706 212122
- www.hollandspies.co.uk
- Twitter @hollandspies
- Facebook Hollands Pies Official
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pie Approx
|Reference Intake
|% adult RI*
|Energy
|988kJ
|1606kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|237kcal
|385kcal
|2000kcal
|19%
|Fat
|14g
|22g
|70g
|32%
|of which saturates
|5.2g
|8.5g
|20g
|42%
|Carbohydrates
|24g
|39g
|260g
|15%
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|3.4g
|90g
|4%
|Protein
|5.3g
|8.6g
|50g
|17%
|Salt
|0.88g
|1.4g
|6g
|24%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
