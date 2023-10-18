We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Comfort Ultimate Care Fuchsia Passion Fabric Conditioner 58W 870ml

£5.00

£5.75/litre

Comfort Ultimate Care Fuchsia Passion Fabric Conditioner 58W 870ml
We know you love your clothes. We love clothes too, and we want to help you to care for them. That's why we've developed Comfort Ultimate Care Fuchsia Passion Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner, which provides complete clothes protection. Our Ultimate Care fabric conditioner contains a revolutionary pro-fibre technology, which penetrates deep down between the fibres of your clothes and helps protect them from damage caused by washing. It helps to protect fibres, lock colours and retain shape in the clothes you love. As well as protecting your clothes, this fabric softener has a long-lasting fragrance, combining red fruit, sweet jasmine blossoms and vanilla notes to leave your clothes smelling gorgeous long after each wash. Comfort Ultimate Care Fabric Softener is also kind to our planet; with a bottle made of 100% recycled plastic* and an ultra concentrated formula, which means you can use a smaller dose whilst saving 34% more plastic** with smaller bottles. How to use: Pour a 15 ml dose straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Choose the right wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric conditioner during the final rinse cycle. Add Comfort to your wash to help protect your clothes and leave you feeling great inside and outside every day. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner in the UK and has been caring for clothes for over 50 years. Together, we can help protect the clothes you love #LongLiveClothes. *excluding cap and spout **compared with other Comfort conditioner bottles
Comfort Ultimate Care Fuchsia Passion Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner provides complete clothes protectionOur Ultimate Care fabric conditioner contains a revolutionary pro-fibre technology which penetrates deep down between the fibres of your clothes and helps protect them from damage caused by washingComfort Fabric Conditioner helps to protect fibres, lock colours and retain shape in your clothesThis Fuchsia Passion Fabric Softener leaves your clothes with a gorgeous long-lasting fragrance, combining red fruit, sweet jasmine blossoms and vanilla notesThe bottle of this Comfort fabric conditioner is made of 100% recycled plastic*Comfort Ultimate Care Fuchsia Passion Fabric Conditioner is ultra concentrated – this means you only need a small dose of this fabric softener to help protect your clothes
Pack size: 870ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Limonene, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

870 ℮

