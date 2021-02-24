Maryland Mint To Be Cookies 200G
- Energy426 kJ 102 kcal5%
- Fat4.7g7%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars7.6g8%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2028 kJ
Product Description
- Mint flavoured cookies with chocolate chips and sugar pearls.
- Looking for Love? Even Better. You Found Cookies.
- Because We Care...
- We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats
- and no GM ingredients.
- Don't Recycle
- Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
- Maryland is a registered trade mark of Burton's Foods Limited
- It's mint to be swipe right!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (17%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm), Coloured Sugar Pearls (4%) (Sugar, Sustainable Palm Fat, Colours (Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina))), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Permeate (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Peppermint Oil
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.
Number of uses
Approx. 9 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuits,
- Unit 105,
Return to
- We'd Love to Hear from You with Comments or Suggestions
- Consumer Services,
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuits,
- Unit 105,
- 3 Lombard St East,
- Dublin 2.
- ROI +44 (0)151 676 2352
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (2 biscuits)*
|% RI**per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2028 kJ
|426 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|22.2g
|4.7g
|7%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.3g
|2.4g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|64.1g
|13.5g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|36.0g
|7.6g
|8%
|90g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.1g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.08g
|1%
|6g
|*Serving size = 2 biscuits (21g). Approx. 9 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
