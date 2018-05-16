Whitworths Protein By Nature Indian Lentil Dhal 250G
New
Product Description
- Cooked Lentils with Soya Protein, Herbs, Spices and Vegetables.
- Our Indian inspired recipe combines tender green and black lentils with soya (containing all 9 natural essential amino acids), in a vibrant and fragrant garam masala sauce. Perfect for a night in!
- To make this delicious recipe, we only use herbs and spices that you would find in your store cupboard! Absolutely no added flavourings, artificial colours or preservatives!
- Lentils and soya (containing natural amino acids) are combined to give you 20g of plant based protein.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Sorry.. This pack is not yet recyclable, But we're working hard to find a solution.
- Protein by Nature
- 20g Protein
- Ready to Eat in 2 Minutes
- I Am Vegan
- Pack size: 250G
Ingredients
Cooked Lentils (76%) (Water, Green Lentils, Black Lentils), Soya Protein Pieces, Coconut Cream, Tomato Puree, Onions, Herbs and Spices (1%) (including Coriander, Ginger, Chilli), Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Garlic Puree, Soya Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused contents into a suitable container. Keep refrigerated and eat within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Two easy ways to prepare.
Do not re-heat.
Hob
Instructions: Add the product and 2 tbsp of water to a saucepan; simmer on low heat for 2-3 minutes stirring continuously.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- I'm perfect with...
- Bombay potatoes
- Naan bread & raita
- Tandoori chicken skewers
- ...Or Delicious on my own!
- Try me hot or cold. Whatever way you like!
- Great as a main for 1, or as a side for 2!
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g As Consumed
|250g serving As Consumed
|Energy
|517kJ / 123kcal
|1293kJ / 308kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|8.0g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|32.5g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|7.8g
|Protein
|8.9g
|22.3g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.75g
|L-Histidine
|0.26g
|L-Isoleucine
|0.36g
|L-Leucine
|0.60g
|L-Lysine
|0.52g
|L-Methionine
|0.08g
|L-Phenylalanine
|0.44g
|L-Threonine
|0.35g
|L-Trytophan
|0.94g
|L-Valine
|0.39g
|Essential Amino acids
|-
|-
