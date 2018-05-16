Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Breast 350G

- Energy1562kJ 373kcal19%
- Fat17.1g24%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 952kJ / 227kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
- Made from 100% chicken whole breast meat pieces. Take home a piece of America with our crunchy tender Southern Fried breaded chunks. Dippable and dunkable, these are the perfect mid afternoon snack or family treat whilst watching the telly. Pair with your favourite sauces, such as Ketchup or BBQ, for an excellent side dish during dinner. These frozen chicken chunks cook in just 19 minutes in the oven, and are great freezer fillers for when you need something quick and convenient to prepare.
- 100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast covered in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (70%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Fennel, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Yeast, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Garlic Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 17-19 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (164g**)
|Energy
|952kJ / 227kcal
|1562kJ / 373kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|23.9g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|18.4g
|30.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 327g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021