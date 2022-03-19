We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brooklyn Alcohol Free Hoppy Lager 4 X 330Ml

4.4(78)Write a review
image 1 of Brooklyn Alcohol Free Hoppy Lager 4 X 330Ml
£ 4.00
£3.04/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Lager Beer
  • Brooklyn Special Effects bottles are 0.4% ABV. In movies, special effects make you think you're seeing the unbelievable. With Brooklyn Special Effects, we're making you taste something incredible: a delicious alcohol free beer.
  • We wanted to brew a beer for more places, more occasions, and more people. A beer that could take on midday lunch breaks, work happy hours, pre-workouts, post-workouts, watching the kids, very late nights, and more.
  • Special Effects is a hoppy lager with an unexpected piney aroma and pleasantly bitter finish. The beer gets its bready sweetness from a blend of pale caramel, and dark roasted Munich malts, and its surprising nose from dry-hopping with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops - a technique rarely used in alcohol free brewing. It tastes just like a regular beer, but therein lies the special effect: it's not.
  • Serve Special Effects alcohol free beer bottles with spinach salads, grilled chicken, omelettes and fresh goats cheese.
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

0.1

ABV

0.4% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end - see bottle

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in EU

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled for:
  • The Brooklyn Brewery.
  • By:
  • Carlsberg Breweries.

Importer address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • www.brooklynbrewery.com
  • Consumer Helpline (03457 585685)

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 121 kJ / 29 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 6,3 g
of which sugars 2,9 g
Protein <0,5 g
Salt 0 g
78 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

try it....you will like it

5 stars

2 men in my family choose to not drink alcohol and have tried every beer/lager that there is. This one is Number 1 for them as it tastes authentic, and is a clear winner out of what is available for non-drinkers.

Hard to tell the difference

5 stars

Wow! Definitely one of the best non alcoholic beers I have tasted so far. Very smooth, very hoppy and very difficult to tell the difference between the alcohol variety. Definitely recommend this one!

The best alcohol free lager I've tasted. It says i

5 stars

The best alcohol free lager I've tasted. It says it is 'hoppy' and boy is it hoppy! The hoppy taste may be too strong for some but for me it is just right, and even beats the alcohol free ales for taste. Once over the shock of a real flavour to an alcohol free beer that bittery taste makes it feel like you're drinking a real drink. If you want taste and flavour this is the one for you.

Best AF beer on the market

5 stars

I've tried loads of AF beers and this is personally without doubt my favourite and the best tasting AF beer on the market. Better than offerings from Heineken, Budweiser, Brewdog etc

I hate it

1 stars

i ordered Guinness 0% and got this one it dose not taste of lager its taste of GAS the other 3 bottles are going in the bin

Impressive taste!

5 stars

Review from BROOKLYN

I had a 4 pack of these last month and was really impressed by them. You don't get loads of Brooklyn larger stocked in bars but love the taste. The non alcoholic version is just as impressive! Would def be getting more

Disgusting sticky yucky chemicals

1 stars

I was so thirsty I thought I would try this and drank a bottle , it had chemicals which left a furry sensation in my mouth and was sticky like gum , after half an hour I felt sickly and had to drink freshLy squeezed orange juice to cleanse my palate , never again and I am going to return the other 5 bottles I bought in haste , the worst beer I’ve tasted in my life

Superb lager

5 stars

Ot ought to be on the menu of every non alcohol licensed cafe or restaurant. We have this non- alcoholic beverage for lunch and dinner

WOULDN'T BOTHER

1 stars

After reading some of reveiws, i thought I would buy these, OMD it is awful, it's a funny colour, look more like a dark beer, and the hoppy fllavour is over bearing, the reat is going down down the sink.

Tasty but bitter

3 stars

Review from BROOKLYN

This was a good product but maybe slightly more bitter than I am used to. I love the idea of being alcohol free due to me breastfeeding this makes it much easier and less worry.great price point as well!

