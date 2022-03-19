Brooklyn Alcohol Free Hoppy Lager 4 X 330Ml

try it....you will like it
2 men in my family choose to not drink alcohol and have tried every beer/lager that there is. This one is Number 1 for them as it tastes authentic, and is a clear winner out of what is available for non-drinkers.
Hard to tell the difference
Wow! Definitely one of the best non alcoholic beers I have tasted so far. Very smooth, very hoppy and very difficult to tell the difference between the alcohol variety. Definitely recommend this one!
The best alcohol free lager I've tasted. It says i
The best alcohol free lager I've tasted. It says it is 'hoppy' and boy is it hoppy! The hoppy taste may be too strong for some but for me it is just right, and even beats the alcohol free ales for taste. Once over the shock of a real flavour to an alcohol free beer that bittery taste makes it feel like you're drinking a real drink. If you want taste and flavour this is the one for you.
Best AF beer on the market
I've tried loads of AF beers and this is personally without doubt my favourite and the best tasting AF beer on the market. Better than offerings from Heineken, Budweiser, Brewdog etc
I hate it
i ordered Guinness 0% and got this one it dose not taste of lager its taste of GAS the other 3 bottles are going in the bin
Impressive taste!
I had a 4 pack of these last month and was really impressed by them. You don't get loads of Brooklyn larger stocked in bars but love the taste. The non alcoholic version is just as impressive! Would def be getting more
Disgusting sticky yucky chemicals
I was so thirsty I thought I would try this and drank a bottle , it had chemicals which left a furry sensation in my mouth and was sticky like gum , after half an hour I felt sickly and had to drink freshLy squeezed orange juice to cleanse my palate , never again and I am going to return the other 5 bottles I bought in haste , the worst beer I’ve tasted in my life
Superb lager
Ot ought to be on the menu of every non alcohol licensed cafe or restaurant. We have this non- alcoholic beverage for lunch and dinner
WOULDN'T BOTHER
After reading some of reveiws, i thought I would buy these, OMD it is awful, it's a funny colour, look more like a dark beer, and the hoppy fllavour is over bearing, the reat is going down down the sink.
Tasty but bitter
This was a good product but maybe slightly more bitter than I am used to. I love the idea of being alcohol free due to me breastfeeding this makes it much easier and less worry.great price point as well!