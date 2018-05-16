Alpro My Cuppa Soya Drink 750Ml

- Energy75 kJ 18 kcal1%
- Fat1.3 g2%
- Saturates0.2 g1%
- Sugars0.6 g1%
- Salt0.05 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 251 kJ / 60 kcal
Product Description
- Soya drink for hot beverages.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- You love that perfect cuppa, and you love Plant-Based too.
- Created just for tea, Alpro® My Cuppa is low in sugars and just the right kind of smooth and creamy.
- How good is that?
- Good for you!
- Rainforest-Free Soya
- Good for you, Good for the planet
- Proterra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO Soya
- FSC - FSC®, Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Buying this Tetra Pak® carton helps you care for the world's forests.
- Tetra Pak® - Tetra Rex® Plant-based
- 100% Recyclable
- Made from 95% plant-based materials and we're working towards 100%.
- Make a difference at alpro.com/betterpacks
- Flatten - Cap On - Check home collections - Recycle At Recycling Point
- Plant-based, makes a brilliant brew
- Naturally lactose free
- Low in sugars
- Naturally low in saturated fat
- Source of plant protein
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- Low in sugars
- Naturally low in saturated fat
- Source of plant protein
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (5.7%)), Vegetable Oils and Fats (Sunflower, Shea), Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters Of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack. Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Your cup of tea, now plant-based
- The perfect companion for your cuppa, whether you like it dark, stand-a-spoon-in-it strong or a delicate shade of pale.
- However you take it...
- A proper builder's brew
- Just a splash
- Or with a biccie
- Can be use hot or cold
Number of uses
25 Cups x 30 ml = 750 ml
Name and address
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT,
- UK.
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|251 kJ / 60 kcal
|Fat
|4.3 g
|of which Saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0 g
|of which Sugars
|1.9 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021