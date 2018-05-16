The Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 454G
New
- Energy372kJ 88kcal4%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 372kJ / 88kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned meat free mince made from rehydrated textured soya protein.
- 100% Plant Based A blend of lightly seasoned soya protein pieces perfect for ragus and bolognese
- 100% Plant Based A blend of lightly seasoned soya protein pieces perfect for ragus and bolognese
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (95%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Dextrose, Salt, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY FROZEN 8-9 mins Cooking instructions given are for 1/6 of a pack. Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Once hot, add the meat free mince and 50ml of water. Cook for 8-9 minutes, stirring continuously. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
454g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/6 of a pack (70g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|372kJ / 88kcal
|532kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|9.9g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|12.0g
|17.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 454g typically weighs 420g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021