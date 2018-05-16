We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 454G

The Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 454G
£ 1.75
£3.86/kg

New

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy372kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 372kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned meat free mince made from rehydrated textured soya protein.
  • 100% Plant Based A blend of lightly seasoned soya protein pieces perfect for ragus and bolognese
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (95%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Dextrose, Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY FROZEN 8-9 mins Cooking instructions given are for 1/6 of a pack. Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Once hot, add the meat free mince and 50ml of water. Cook for 8-9 minutes, stirring continuously. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/6 of a pack (70g**)Per 100g
Energy372kJ / 88kcal532kJ / 126kcal
Fat1.2g1.7g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate6.9g9.9g
Sugars1.6g2.2g
Fibre1.0g1.4g
Protein12.0g17.1g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 454g typically weighs 420g.--

