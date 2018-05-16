We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 9 Easter Brownie Bites

Tesco 9 Easter Brownie Bites
£ 1.00
£0.11/each
One brownie
  • Energy211kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • 9 Chocolate brownie bites with dark chocolate chunks.
  • Soft baked for a rich, gooey brownie

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dark Chocolate (20%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithins), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Water, Golden Syrup, Dried Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne brownie (12g)Per 100g
Energy211kJ / 50kcal1759kJ / 420kcal
Fat2.3g18.9g
Saturates1.2g9.7g
Carbohydrate6.9g57.6g
Sugars5.3g43.9g
Fibre0.2g1.5g
Protein0.5g4.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

