Jacobs Cream Crackers 2X300g

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

New

Each cracker (8g) contains
  • Energy148 kJ 35 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cream Crackers
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 600G
Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per 2 x 300g pack: 74

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's,
  • Freepost Jacob's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2ZH,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

2 x 300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (8g)
Energy (kJ)1851148
(kcal)44035
Fat 13.5g1.1g
of which Saturates 6.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate 67.7g5.4g
of which Sugars 1.4g0.1g
Fibre 3.8g0.3g
Protein 10.0g0.8g
Salt 1.3g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

