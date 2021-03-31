Innocent plus rays & shine juice 750ml
Product Description
- A Blend of Fruit Juices, Yellow Pepper Juice, Coconut Water & Turmeric Infusion+ Vitamin D & Iron
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle & balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
- The innocent promise tastes good, does good
- 10% of our profits go to charity
- innocentfoundation.org
- Source of vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic. Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- ™ = Turmeric Magic
- Source of Vitamin D
- Gives You Some Sunshine
- Extra burst of goodness
- Pasteurised
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
4 1/2 Pressed Apples (68%), Coconut Water (12%), A Splash of Pressed Pineapple (8.9%), 3/4 of a Crushed White Guava, A Dash of Pressed Yellow Pepper (3%), 1/2 of a Crushed Passion Fruit (1.6%), A Squeeze of Lime, A Dash of Turmeric Extract (0.48%), Some Vitamin D & Iron
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after opening. For best before date see neck. Consume within 4 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake it up.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml. 5 servings per bottle
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or:
- Bananaphone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Website: innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml
|Energy
|155kJ (36kcal)
|232kJ (55kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|14g
|(of which sugars)
|8.3g
|12g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|Vitamin D
|0.77μg (15%*)
|1.2μg (23%*)
|Iron
|2.2mg (15%*)
|3.2mg (23%*)
|* % Reference Intake
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. 5 servings per bottle
|-
|-
