Innocent plus rays & shine juice 750ml

Innocent plus rays & shine juice 750ml
£ 3.11
£0.42/100ml
Product Description

  • A Blend of Fruit Juices, Yellow Pepper Juice, Coconut Water & Turmeric Infusion+ Vitamin D & Iron
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle & balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
  • The innocent promise tastes good, does good
  • 10% of our profits go to charity
  • innocentfoundation.org
  • Source of vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
  • This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic. Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
  • ™ = Turmeric Magic
  • Source of Vitamin D
  • Gives You Some Sunshine
  • Extra burst of goodness
  • Pasteurised
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Source of Vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

4 1/2 Pressed Apples (68%), Coconut Water (12%), A Splash of Pressed Pineapple (8.9%), 3/4 of a Crushed White Guava, A Dash of Pressed Yellow Pepper (3%), 1/2 of a Crushed Passion Fruit (1.6%), A Squeeze of Lime, A Dash of Turmeric Extract (0.48%), Some Vitamin D & Iron

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after opening. For best before date see neck. Consume within 4 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. 5 servings per bottle

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or:
  • Fruit Towers,

  Get in touch
  • Visit:
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or:
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Bananaphone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  • Website: innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150ml
Energy155kJ (36kcal)232kJ (55kcal)
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
(of which saturates)<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.1g14g
(of which sugars)8.3g12g
Fibre<0.5g0.6g
Protein<0.5g0.6g
Salt<0.01g0.02g
Vitamin D0.77μg (15%*)1.2μg (23%*)
Iron2.2mg (15%*)3.2mg (23%*)
* % Reference Intake--
1 serving = 150ml. 5 servings per bottle--

