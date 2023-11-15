Cesar Garden Terrine Wet Dog Food Tray Mixed in Loaf 8x150g

Cesar dog food Garden Terrine offers 8 delicious, wholesome and 100% complete meals, across 4 tasty recipes, carefully prepared with healthy, natural ingredients that your dog will really enjoy. A dog food tray that offers everything your canine friend could want from wet dog food, offering a complete dog food option for your dog.100% Complete & Balanced wet dog food made with high quality ingredientsCesar dog food provides locked in freshness, meaning your dog will enjoy tasty dog food just as it's meant to tasteOur Cesar dog food comes in recyclable packaging, helping our environmentNo added sugar, artificial colours or flavours.Just pure, tasty tender mixed Cesar dog food
At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.For us, good complete dog food is healthy, natural ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals that you know are naturally good for your dog & the world they live in.
Our Garden Terrine dog food tray includes four classic complete dog food optionsGame, Chicken & Vegetables, Chicken, Carrots & Provencal Herbs, hearty Beef & garden Vegetables, juicy Lamb, Turkey & Green Beans
Pack size: 1.2KG
No added sugar
Net Contents
8 x 150g ℮
Preparation and Usage
24h Daily Feeding RecommendationTray Only: 5 kg: 2 1/2 - 2 3/4, 10 kg: 4 - 4 1/2, 15 kg: 5 1/2 - 6Tray + Dry Food: 5 kg: 1 + 50 g, 10 kg: 1 1/2 + 90 g, 15 kg: 2 + 120 gWe recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Cesar® and a dry food.89 kcal/100 gFeeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours
2 x with Hearty Beef & Garden Vegetables2 x with Game, Chicken & Vegetables2 x with Chicken, Carrots & Herbs de Provence2 x with Juicy Lamb, Turkey & Green Beans
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, of which Natural* 95%, including Chicken Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Carrots 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Herbs (Herbes de Provence 0.1%), *Natural ingredients
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
10.1
Fat content:
5.0
Inorganic matter:
2.3
Crude fibre:
0.50
Moisture:
80.5
Vitamin D₃:
250 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
1.1 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
0.23 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
3.0 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
1.8 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
16.2 mg
Cassia gum:
2000 mg
Sodium nitrite:
12.8 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Technological additives:
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, of which Natural* 95%, including Lamb 4%, Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Green Beans 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, of which Natural* 95%, including Game 4%, Chicken Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, of which Natural* 95%, including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredients
Manufacturer Address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.IE: Mars Ireland,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.
Return to
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.0800 738 800www.mars.co.uk/contactwww.uk.cesar.comIE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.1890 812 315www.cesar.ie
