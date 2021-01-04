Tesco P/Chef Mexican Inspired Falafel & Rice Salad 235G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1076kJ / 256kcal
Product Description
- Cooked spiced long grain rice, sweet potato falafel, pickled slaw, spicy beans and spinach.
- 100% Plant Based With smoky beans, spiced sweet potato falafels, pink pickled slaw & spinach
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spiced Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Oregano, Mustard Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lime Juice, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sweet Potato Falafel (18%) [Sweet Potato, Chickpeas, Roasted Red Pepper, Sweetcorn, Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate)], Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Spinach, White Cabbage, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Water, Carrot, Tomato, Cider Vinegar, Red Cabbage, Sugar, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Salt, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
235g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (235g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1076kJ / 256kcal
|458kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|36.4g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|8.9g
|3.8g
|Protein
|9.9g
|4.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
