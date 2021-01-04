By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco P/Chef Mexican Inspired Falafel & Rice Salad 235G

Tesco P/Chef Mexican Inspired Falafel & Rice Salad 235G
£ 2.75
£1.18/100g

Offer

Each pack
Product Description

  • Cooked spiced long grain rice, sweet potato falafel, pickled slaw, spicy beans and spinach.
  • 100% Plant Based With smoky beans, spiced sweet potato falafels, pink pickled slaw & spinach
  • Pack size: 235G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spiced Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Oregano, Mustard Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lime Juice, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sweet Potato Falafel (18%) [Sweet Potato, Chickpeas, Roasted Red Pepper, Sweetcorn, Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate)], Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Spinach, White Cabbage, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Water, Carrot, Tomato, Cider Vinegar, Red Cabbage, Sugar, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Salt, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

235g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (235g)Per 100g
Energy1076kJ / 256kcal458kJ / 109kcal
Fat5.9g2.5g
Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate36.4g15.5g
Sugars3.5g1.5g
Fibre8.9g3.8g
Protein9.9g4.2g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

