Tesco Salami Selection Platter 110G
Product Description
- A selection of cured pork salamis. Slices of dry cured pork salami with garlic and pepper, cured pork salami with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano and cured pork salami.
- Sharing Plates Ruffled Salchichon, Chorizo and Salami Milano seasoned with spices.
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|4 slices of salami Milano (20g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|301kJ
|1505kJ
|73kcal
|363kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|28.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|10.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|5.2g
|26.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|4.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
- 6 slices of chorizo,6 slices of salchichon,4 slices of salami Milano
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 6 slices of chorizo (20g) Per 100g 6 slices of salchichon (16g) Per 100g Energy 297kJ 1524kJ 72kcal 367kcal Fat 5.5g 28.2g 4.7g 29.1g Saturates 2.0g 10.3g 1.8g 11.0g Carbohydrate 0.7g 3.5g 0.6g 3.6g Sugars 0.4g 2.3g 0.4g 2.5g Fibre 0.4g 1.8g 0.2g 1.0g Protein 4.7g 23.9g 4.1g 25.6g Salt 0.9g 4.4g 0.8g 4.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
