Tesco Salami Selection Platter 110G

Tesco Salami Selection Platter 110G
£ 3.00
£27.28/kg

4 slices of salami Milano (20g)
  • Energy301kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of cured pork salamis. Slices of dry cured pork salami with garlic and pepper, cured pork salami with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano and cured pork salami.
  • Sharing Plates Ruffled Salchichon, Chorizo and Salami Milano seasoned with spices.
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical Values4 slices of salami Milano (20g)Per 100g
Energy301kJ1505kJ73kcal363kcal
Fat5.7g28.5g
Saturates2.0g10.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein5.2g26.0g
Salt0.9g4.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • 6 slices of chorizo,6 slices of salchichon,4 slices of salami Milano
    • Energy297kJ 72kcal 253kJ 61kcal 301kJ 73kcal
      4%
    • Fat5.5g 4.7g 5.7g
      8%
    • Saturates2.0g 1.8g 2.0g
      10%
    • Sugars0.4g 0.4g 0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.9g 0.8g 0.9g
      15%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 297kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values6 slices of chorizo (20g)Per 100g6 slices of salchichon (16g)Per 100g
    Energy297kJ1524kJ72kcal367kcal
    Fat5.5g28.2g4.7g29.1g
    Saturates2.0g10.3g1.8g11.0g
    Carbohydrate0.7g3.5g0.6g3.6g
    Sugars0.4g2.3g0.4g2.5g
    Fibre0.4g1.8g0.2g1.0g
    Protein4.7g23.9g4.1g25.6g
    Salt0.9g4.4g0.8g4.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

