Surf Tropical Lily Ylang Ylang Washing Powder 39Wsh 1950G

Surf T/cal Lily Y/ylang Wsh Pwdr 39wsh 1950g
Indulge your senses in fragrant bursts of exotic florals, natural wood and lush fruits with Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder. Its fragrance release formula ensures burst after burst of its tropical scent is released right through your day, so your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. The lily’s honeyed, floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world. You can rest assured that your clothes will be brilliantly clean and fresh for longer with this laundry detergent from the UK's no.1 fragrance powder detergent brand**. What's more, this washing powder now uses 31% less packaging*. A smaller box, made from 100% recyclable cardboard. Good for your budget, better for the planet. Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder with its sensational fragrance is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsules. Its unique formula cares for the fabric in your clothes, and it is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf's laundry range offers brilliant cleaning while bringing you the joy of fresh fragrance long after you've washed your clothes. For best results, measure 50 g of powder into a cup and then into the drawer of your machine. Don't add this powder to the washing machine drum, and don't mix it into a paste with water to pre-treat stains. *vs previous packaging **Kantar 52 w/e 08.02.2022
With natural essential oils, Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder gives intense fragrance throughout the dayFragrance release ensures this laundry powder gives your clothes an intense burst of freshness released throughout the dayThis washing powder now uses 31% less packaging* – a smaller box, made from 100% recyclable cardboardWashing powder from Surf, the UK's no.1 fragrance powder detergent brand**If you love the fragrance of this laundry powder, try Surf capsules for our best ever fragranceSurf concentrated laundry powder gives you brilliantly clean laundry every time while caring for the fabric in your clothes
Pack size: 1950G

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants <5%: Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Oxygen-based bleaching agents, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Zeolites, Benzyl Salicyclate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Cinnamyl alcohol

Produce of

Spain

Net Contents

1.95kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Always follow the instructions on the care label. DON'T use this product for weashing wools and silks. IF you are worried about your colours running, handwash quickly and separetly using an appropriate product. Do not soak leather, clothes with metal fasteners or flame resistant fabrics. Do not wash flame resitant fabrics above 50 degrees celcius.

