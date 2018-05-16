Kettle Chips Steakhouse Barbecue 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2182 kJ / 524 kcal
Product Description
- Hand cooked potato chips with steak barbecue flavour seasoning.
- The best of barbecue with succulent real beef brisket
- We're all about read food ingredients
- 100% of our potatoes are British, most from within 30 miles of our Norfolk home*
- *Where supply allows
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
- Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
- This chips are not suitable for vegetarians.
- Sorry this packaging is currently not recyclable.
- KETTLE® and other trade marks used on this packaging belong to S-L Snacks National, LLC and are used under licence. Copyright © S-L Snacks National, LLC 1993-2017
- Hand cooked in Norfolk
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- Gluten-free
- No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Dried Tomatoes, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Rice Flour, Dried Onions, Caramelised Sugar, Dried Spirit Vinegar, Dried Molasses Extract, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Roasted Beef Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Fennel, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings of 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2182 kJ / 524 kcal
|Fat
|32.2g
|of which Saturates
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|46.2g
|of which Sugars
|2.5g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|Protein
|8.9g
|Salt
|1.4g
|This pack contains 5 servings of 30g
|-
