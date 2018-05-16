Alpro Barista Coconut Drink 1L

Product Description
- Coconut drink with soya and added calcium.
- We buy our soya beans from farmers following a quality assurance program not to use GMO.
- Rainforest - Free Soya for People and Planet
- Good for The Planet
- I'm full of sustainable sourced coconuts (with no part going to waste) and soya, so I'm very planet friendly. Well done me.
- Barista-Made Deliciousness
- My packaging design and all the deliciousness inside me has been created with baristas.
- So I'm especially made for you.
- You, who wants a product that's easy to steam, works brilliantly with your range of coffee types, and (most importantly) leaves that super shiny microfoam on top of your fancy pants hot and cold coffee creations.
- Awesome for you with your latte art skills.
- FSC - FSC®, Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Tetra Pak® - Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak® - Tetra Brik® Aseptic
- Buying this Tetra Pak® carton helps you care for the world's forests.
- Specially Crafted for Baristas
- With Soya
- Foamable
- Plant-Based
- Hot, cold & cold brew
- Naturally lactose, gluten free
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (2.9%)), Coconut Milk (3.5%) (Coconut Cream, Water), Sugar, Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Sea Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts).
Storage
Best before: see top of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days. Do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Steam to a maximum of 65°C.
- Do not re-steam.
- Shake well and refrigerate before use.
Name and address
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
- 8560 Wevelgem,
- Belgium.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- www.alpro.com/for-professionals
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|139 kJ / 33 kcal
|Fat
|1.4 g
|Saturates
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3 g
|Sugars
|3.3 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
|- Calcium
|120 mg*
|of which
|-
|Minerals
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
