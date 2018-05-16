Tesco Family Lasagne 1.4kg
- Energy1592kJ 378kcal19%
- Fat11.1g16%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Sugars9.5g11%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1592kJ / 378kcal
Product Description
- Pasta sheets layered with cooked minced beef in a tomato and red wine sauce, topped with white sauce and reduced fat hard cheese.
- Soft layers of pasta with tender minced beef simmered in a rich tomato and red wine sauce topped with a creamy béchamel sauce and cheese. A convenient frozen family ready meal.
- A taste of Italy Layered tender beef ragu with rich red wine sauce and creamy béchamel
- Pack size: 1.4KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Beef (15%), Whole Milk, Water, Onion, Carrot, Red Wine, Cornflour, Tomato, Reduced Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Half Cream (Milk), Tomato Juice, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Basil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract), Rosemary, Bay Leaf, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.4kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (316g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1592kJ / 378kcal
|504kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|11.1g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|4.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|45.8g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|9.5g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|22.1g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1.4kg typically weighs 1.264kg.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
