Tesco Finest Chargrilled Yellow Courgettes 280G

Tesco Finest Chargrilled Yellow Courgettes 280G
£3.15
£1.85/100g DR.WT

1/4 of a jar

Energy
146kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Grilled courgette with herbs and spices in sunflower oil
  • Yellow Courgettes simply marinated in herbs, oil and garlic
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Courgette (60%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Chilli Powder, Basil, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

170g

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 Jar (43g)
Energy340kJ / 82kcal146kJ / 35kcal
Fat5.4g2.3g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.4g2.3g
Sugars4.6g2.0g
Fibre2.3g1.0g
Protein1.9g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
