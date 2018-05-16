Mcvitie's Hobnob Biscuits Coated In Milk Chocolate 149G
Product Description
- Oaty Biscuits Fully Coated in Milk Chocolate
- The Fully Coated One
- The Fully Coated Ones are Our Most Luxuriously Indulgent Treats Yet... We've Taken a Golden Baked Digestive Biscuit, and Made It Even More Tempting with a Decadent, Head-to-Toe Coating of McVitie's Milk Chocolate. The Perfect Combination of Delicious Crunchy Biscuit and Lashings of Melt-in-the-Mouth Milk Chocolate. Fully Delicious. Fully Coated.
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- No Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Rolled Oats (24%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (14%), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best Before See Base of Pack.Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Opened, Store in an Airtight Container.
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 6
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
- 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
- Freepost FDN5292,
- Dublin 9,
- Ireland.
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK):
- Consumer Services,
- UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
- 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
- Freepost FDN5292,
- Dublin 9,
- Ireland.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
149g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (25.3g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2095
|530
|(kcal)
|501
|127
|Fat
|25.1g
|6.4g
|of which Saturates
|13.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.3g
|15.0g
|of which Sugars
|35.7g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.14g
