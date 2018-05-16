Innocent Guava Pineapple & Apple Smoothie 750 Ml

Product Description
- This innocent smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, pure juices and spirulina extract.
- 10% of our profits go to charity
- innocentfoundation.org
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
- A source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Can Apples Save Bees?
- Bees are great. And we're not just talking about their knees. If it wasn't for these little flying pollinators, growing the fruit that's crushed into this bottle would be tricky. So we're chuffed to report that a bunch of our apple growers are building bee hotels to look after them for years to come. That's one way to build a hotel empire without washing any towels. Buzzing.
- Certified B® Corporation - Being a B Corp means we believe in using business as a force for good. Head to innocentdrinks.co.uk/bcorp
- 100% recyclable bottle & cap
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic and 15% plant material. Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Recycle
- ® = Responsible
- The Naturally Good
- Packed with Natural Goodness
- Responsibly sourced ingredients
- A source of vitamin C & fibre
- Never added sugar
- Pasteurised
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- A source of vitamin C & fibre
Information
Ingredients
3 Pressed Apples (46%), 2 Mashed Bananas, 1/2 a Pressed Pineapple (19%), 1 Crushed White Guava (11%), 1/4 of A Squeezed Lemon, 1/2 a Crushed Passion Fruit and a dash of Spirulina Extract
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8ºC). For best before date, see neck. Once opened, drink within 4 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening, not after.
Number of uses
There are 5x 150ml servings per bottle
Name and address
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or:
Return to
- Fancy a chat?
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or:
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|238kJ (56kcal)
|358kJ (84kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|19g
|(of which sugars)
|11g
|16g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|36mg (45%*)
|53mg (67%*)
|Manganese
|0.47mg (23%*)
|0.7mg (35%*)
|Potassium
|151mg (7.6%*)
|227mg (11%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml
|-
|-
|There are 5x 150ml servings per bottle
|-
|-
