Alpro Double Choc Mousse Dessert 2X70g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 697 kJ / 167 kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate-almond mousse with a coconut-chocolate layer (30%).
- For People and Planet
- www.ra.org
- Dip into Double Chocolate Deliciousness. Super-silky mousse and a creamy chocolate ganache, two lavish layers of total indulgence. And 100% plant-based too.
- Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Recycle separately and make the difference for the Planet
- Rinse - Cup - Recycle
- Foil - Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Plant - Based
- With creamy chocolate ganache
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Naturally lactose free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chocolate (10.4%), Sugar, Coconut Milk (8%) (Coconut Cream, Water), Soluble Corn Fibre, Almond (2.4%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa* (1.9%), Coconut Oil (1.5%), Corn Starch, Cocoa* (0.9%), Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Pea Protein, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya and Nuts (no Peanuts).
Storage
Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Name and address
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT,
- UK.
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
Net Contents
2 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|697 kJ / 167 kcal
|Fat
|8.7 g
|of which Saturates
|5.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4 g
|of which Sugars
|14.7 g
|Fibre
|5.2 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
