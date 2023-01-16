We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fragata Stoneless Olives & Garlic Puree 350G

3.8(6)Write a review
Fragata Stoneless Olives & Garlic Puree 350G
£2.00
£1.33/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Green Manzanilla Olives Filled with Garlic Puree in Brine.
  • Gluten free
  • Olives from Spain
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Olives, Garlic Puree (4%) (Garlic, Water, Thickener (Sodium Alginate)), Sea Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid and Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Aroma

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container and refrigerate.Consume within 15 days and by date shown. For best before end: see can end.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Warnings

  • May contain stones.

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

150g

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 633 kJ/ 154 Kcal
Fat 16 g
of which saturates 3,0 g
Carbohydrate 0,1 g
of which sugars 0,1 g
Protein 1,2 g
Salt 3,5 g

Safety information

May contain stones.

View all Olives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Small olives (not extra large as stated on the tin

1 stars

Small olives (not extra large as stated on the tin), the garlic in the stuffed olives is mushy. Certainly wouldn’t buy these again

A favourite tinned olive.

4 stars

Favourite tinned olives lovely flavour with a dash of subtle garlic, a regular purchase to enjoy alongside a good gin and tonic.

Tasty olives

5 stars

My favourite olives, taste good and not too salty

Great in salads

5 stars

Love this product, olives and garlic that taste great together. I put these in our salads. A regular purchase, recommended.

Fantastic taste. Probably one of the best around,

5 stars

Fantastic taste. Probably one of the best around, but as the other review states, the pack is 150 not 350 grams.

150g not 350g

3 stars

Listed wrong- the pack is much smaller than 350g at 150

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here