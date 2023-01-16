Fragata Stoneless Olives & Garlic Puree 350G

Small olives (not extra large as stated on the tin
Small olives (not extra large as stated on the tin), the garlic in the stuffed olives is mushy. Certainly wouldn’t buy these again
A favourite tinned olive.
Favourite tinned olives lovely flavour with a dash of subtle garlic, a regular purchase to enjoy alongside a good gin and tonic.
Tasty olives
My favourite olives, taste good and not too salty
Great in salads
Love this product, olives and garlic that taste great together. I put these in our salads. A regular purchase, recommended.
Fantastic taste. Probably one of the best around, but as the other review states, the pack is 150 not 350 grams.
Listed wrong- the pack is much smaller than 350g at 150