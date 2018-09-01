Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydrating After Sun Lotion 180Ml

Brilliant
Bought this recently and it is great, smells lovely, glides on and absorbs well.
JUST AMAZING
I bought this for a holiday to Turkey, applied it every day after being in the sun and it worst wonders! I get the worst dry skin after being in the sun and nothing ever works apart from this. Amazing for after days in the sun, just as a refreshing moisturise and also brilliant for tattoos!!
Smells like heaven
Wearing this after sun was my favourite part of the evening, being able to go back to the hotel and shower and then applying this magic.. it feels like silk on the skin and has this magical smell of tropical heaven and gives the skin a beautiful glow!