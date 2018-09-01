We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydrating After Sun Lotion 180Ml

£ 6.00
£3.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydra After Sun Lotion 180ml
  • Silk Hydration Air Soft™ After Sun Lotion nourishes your skin after a day in the sun. The dual ribbon formula is infused with a moisturising lotion, with Aloe gel for smooth, supple, super-soft skin. The ultra-light texture feels as if it's barely on. Non sticky, non greasy.
  • Green Dot
  • © 2017 Edgewell.
  • 24 hr moisturisation
  • Formula with hydrating ribbons and aloe
  • Helps to preserve your tan
  • Pack size: 180ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Isododecane, PEG-100 Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Myristyl Lactate, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Cetyl Palmitate, Benzophenone-4, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Myristyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Palmitate, Disodium EDTA, Sorbitan Oleate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, PVM/MA Copolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Silk Amino Acids, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 42053, CI 47005

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply daily, generously and evenly after sun exposure, after bath or shower or whenever skin feels dry.

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

Net Contents

180ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

Bought this recently and it is great, smells lovely, glides on and absorbs well.

JUST AMAZING

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

I bought this for a holiday to Turkey, applied it every day after being in the sun and it worst wonders! I get the worst dry skin after being in the sun and nothing ever works apart from this. Amazing for after days in the sun, just as a refreshing moisturise and also brilliant for tattoos!!

Smells like heaven

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

Wearing this after sun was my favourite part of the evening, being able to go back to the hotel and shower and then applying this magic.. it feels like silk on the skin and has this magical smell of tropical heaven and gives the skin a beautiful glow!

