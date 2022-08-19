We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fragata Manzanilla Olive With Jalapeno 350G

3.7(3)Write a review
Fragata Manzanilla Olive With Jalapeno 350G
£2.00
£1.33/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Pitted Green Manzanilla Olives Filled with Jalapeño Pepper Puree in Brine.
  • Can - Metal - Widely Recycled
  • Extra Large
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Olives, Jalapeño Pepper Puree (4%) (Jalapeño Pepper, Water, Thickener (Sodium Alginate)), Sea Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid and Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

For best before end: see can end.Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container and refrigerate. Consume within 15 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove stones some may remain.

Name and address

  • Ángel Camacho Alimentación, S.L.,
  • Avda. del Pilar 6,
  • 41530 Morón de la Frontera (Seville),
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

150g

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy696 kJ/ 169 Kcal
Fat18 g
of which saturates3,0 g
Carbohydrate0,0 g
of which sugar0,0 g
Protein0,8 g
Salt3,5 g

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove stones some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Wonderful flavour.

5 stars

Wonderful flavour. I've paid four times more for specialist olives that don't taste any better. Recommend.

I love these olives - very tasty and morish. I hav

4 stars

I love these olives - very tasty and morish. I have given it 4 as they are meant to be "extra large" however I think they are pretty standard size to me.

False information

2 stars

Poor from the can to the contents. Can states Extra Large, I dread to think what your regular size are, these are small with little taste. Very disappointed..

