Fragata Manzanilla Olive With Jalapeno 350G

Wonderful flavour. I've paid four times more for specialist olives that don't taste any better. Recommend.
I love these olives - very tasty and morish. I have given it 4 as they are meant to be "extra large" however I think they are pretty standard size to me.
False information
Poor from the can to the contents. Can states Extra Large, I dread to think what your regular size are, these are small with little taste. Very disappointed..