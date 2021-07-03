We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sharwoods Stir Fry Sauce 30% Less Sugar Sweet Chilli Garlic 120G

Per 1/2 pouch (60g) as sold
  • Energy256kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.57g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli & Garlic Stir Fry sauce.
  • 30% Less Sugar†
  • † 30% less sugar compared to the average in the sweet chilli category
  • Don't Recycle
  • Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Only 60 Calories per Portion
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (25%), Sugar, Garlic Purée (4.5%), Barley Malt Vinegar, Soy Sauce (4%) (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar), Modified Maize Starch, Red Jalapeño Pepper Purée (1.5%), Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate & use within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • To create a perfect Sweet Chilli Stir Fry for 2:
  • Add:
  • - 400g Chicken Breast (thinly sliced)
  • - 2-3 Sliced Spring Onions
  • - A handful of Mangetout
  • - A handful of Baby Corn (sliced) lengthways
  • Cook:
  • 1 Simply stir-fry the chicken in a little oil over a high heat for 4-5 minutes until browned.
  • 2 Add the vegetables and fry for a further 2 minutes, stirring often.
  • 3 Add the Sharwood's Sweet Chilli & Garlic Sauce and stir through for 1 minute.
  • Ensure food is thoroughly cooked and piping hot before serving.
  • Serve up with a steaming bowl of Sharwood's Medium Egg Noodles. Forks (or chopsticks) at the ready!

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • For information call +44 (0) 800 022 3390
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • (ROI - call 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1/2 pouch (60g)
Energy (kJ)426kJ256kJ
Energy (kcal)101kcal60kcal
Fat1.3g0.8g
of which Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate21.5g12.9g
of which Sugars15.5g9.3g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.95g0.57g
This pouch contains approximately 2 portions--

Very handy and added flavour to the dishes.

5 stars

Very handy and added flavour to the dishes.

It's very good flavour sauce!

5 stars

It's very good flavour sauce!

Best sauce to buy. The taste is so much better tha

5 stars

Best sauce to buy. The taste is so much better than other similar brands. Definitley worth the extra cost. Bought as part of a promotion.

Really lovely. Not too sweet and not overly spicy

5 stars

Really lovely. Not too sweet and not overly spicy - perfect!

lovely. couldn't taste that it had less sugarwhich

5 stars

lovely. couldn't taste that it had less sugarwhich is good. garlic really came through in the stir fry we had. brought as part of a promotion.

Too spicy

2 stars

Too spicy for my liking. This product was bought as part of a promotion

Tasty sauce

4 stars

I enjoyed this sauce for my stir fry and couldn't taste that there was less sugar. Bought as part of a promotion.

Tasty and convenient

5 stars

Tasty stir fry sauce. Very convenient packaging. Easy and quick to use. Bought as a part of promotion.

Healthier version

5 stars

Being regular users of these sauces, I was apprehensive about a reduced sugar version. I don’t know why I was though as the finished meal was just as lush as standard ones. Reassuring is the knowledge that there is less sugar so more healthy.

Good standby for quick dinner

4 stars

Nice standby stir fry sauce to chuck in with noodles and veggies when you want a quick dinner. Tad too spicy for me tho. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

