Sharwoods Stir Fry Sauce 30% Less Sugar Sweet Chilli Garlic 120G

Very handy and added flavour to the dishes.
Very handy and added flavour to the dishes.
It's very good flavour sauce!
It's very good flavour sauce!
Best sauce to buy. The taste is so much better tha
Best sauce to buy. The taste is so much better than other similar brands. Definitley worth the extra cost. Bought as part of a promotion.
Really lovely. Not too sweet and not overly spicy
Really lovely. Not too sweet and not overly spicy - perfect!
lovely. couldn't taste that it had less sugarwhich
lovely. couldn't taste that it had less sugarwhich is good. garlic really came through in the stir fry we had. brought as part of a promotion.
Too spicy
Too spicy for my liking. This product was bought as part of a promotion
Tasty sauce
I enjoyed this sauce for my stir fry and couldn't taste that there was less sugar. Bought as part of a promotion.
Tasty and convenient
Tasty stir fry sauce. Very convenient packaging. Easy and quick to use. Bought as a part of promotion.
Healthier version
Being regular users of these sauces, I was apprehensive about a reduced sugar version. I don’t know why I was though as the finished meal was just as lush as standard ones. Reassuring is the knowledge that there is less sugar so more healthy.
Good standby for quick dinner
Nice standby stir fry sauce to chuck in with noodles and veggies when you want a quick dinner. Tad too spicy for me tho. This product was bought as part of a promotion.