Haribo Supermix Fruit Milk & Sweet Foam Gums 175G

Perfect little treat for going or old!
I always try to keep a packet of these sweeties handy. They always go down well with children and adults.
JUST ONE THING WRONG
incredible for everything but the jelly babies. completely ruin the packet, however the other sweets completely outweigh the fact the jelly babies are so pointless and random
Exciting mix of sweets & flavours. Natural ingredi
Just love this. Variety of fun sweets, all tasty. Little jelly babies also. And no nasty ingredients, natural flavours :-) Very morish!