Nairn's Gluten Free Wholegrain Crackers 160G

Product Description
- Gluten free wholegrain crackers
- Our products contain sustainable palm fruit oil. For further information, please visit our website.
- To find out more about how wholegrain oats can help contribute to a healthy, balanced lifestyle, visit www.nairns.com/benefitsofoats
- Nairn's wholegrain crackers are packed with wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome. Wholegrains are full of natural goodness and are high in fibre too.
- At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. And that's why we've created a delicious gluten free range that everyone can enjoy.
- Naturally, oats don't contain gluten but can be contaminated by other grains. Nairn's gluten free oats are carefully sourced, farmed and milled to ensure they are safe to eat. We bake all our products in a dedicated gluten free bakery, testing every batch to Elisa standards.
- Not suitable if you react to avenin - a protein in oats.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-124
- 4 pouches of 7 crackers
- Pure, gluten free oats
- Gluten free wholegrain oats
- High fibre
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No GM ingredients
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
- Pack size: 160G
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (89%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Honey
Allergy Information
- Both our recipe and factory are Nut free. We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free. Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best Before: See SideStore in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Baked in Scotland with oats from Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Baked by:
- Nairn's Oatcakes Ltd.,
- For UK:
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Cracker
|Per 100g
|Energy
|110kJ
|1922kJ
|-
|26kcal
|459kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|18.9g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|57.6g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|7.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.10g
|1.69g
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
