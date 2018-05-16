Simply Cook Creamy Chorizo Penne Recipe Kit 39G

Product Description
- Creamy Chorizo Penne Recipe Kit
- The proof is in the making...
- Use our chef made recipes and flavour pots to make quick and tasty restaurant quality meals, ready in 20 minutes.
- Chilli rating - 1
- 3 flavour pots inside
- Just add a few fresh ingredients
- 3 step recipe kit ready in 20 minutes
- Gluten free recipe
- Pack size: 39G
Information
Ingredients
Wild Garlic & Rosemary (10g): Sugar, Dried Onion, Roasted Garlic Granules, Salt, Rubbed Rosemary, Rubbed Mint, Black Pepper, Dried Lemon Peel, Rubbed Thyme, Rustica Paste (25g): Glucose Syrup, Water, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Ground Cumin, Garlic Powder, Ground Chilli, Red Pepper Sprinkle (4g): Red Bell Pepper
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Cook Restaurant Quality Meals at home with...
- 3 Flavour Pots
- Wild Garlic & Rosemary
- Rustica Paste
- Red Pepper Sprinkle
- Just add fresh ingredients, Picked by you
- Simple & Speedy
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Shopping List
- (serves 2)
- 100g chorizo
- 300g cherry tomatoes
- 75ml single cream
- 200g dried penne pasta
- You may want to:
- Add 100g frozen peas for extra veg and serve with grated hard cheese on top.
- Add more fresh ingredients to cook this dish for 3-4 people.
- Make it Meat-Free:
- Swap chorizo for aubergine to make this vegetarian-friendly.
- Creamy Chorizo Penne
- Get Started:
- Halve the tomatoes.
- Thinly slice the chorizo.
- 1. Cook the Pasta
- Cook the pasta according to pack instructions.
- 2. Fry the Tomatoes
- Heat a pan over medium heat (with no oil), add the chorizo and fry for 2 mins.
- Add the tomatoes and the Wild Garlic & Rosemary mix and cook for 2 mins to soften.
- Stir the Rustica Paste into the pan.
- 3. Make the Sauce
- Add the Red Pepper Sprinkle and then pour in the cream. Mix well and let it bubble gently for 3 mins, stirring until it reduces by about half.
- Add the peas (optional) and simmer for 2 more mins.
- Serve!
- Mix the pasta into the sauce, then serve with grated cheese on top (optional).
- Enjoy
Name and address
- Packed for:
- SimplyCook,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- EC2A 4RH.
Return to
Net Contents
39g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half kit
|Energy
|1179kJ
|230kJ
|-
|281kcal
|55kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|1.8g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|43.4g
|8.5g
|of which Sugars
|32.1g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|14g
|2.8g
