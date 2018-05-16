We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moo Free Easter Bunny 32G

Product Description

  • Rabbit Shaped Cocoa Bar
  • Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism.
  • UTZ Certified - cocoa
  • We purchase UTZ certified cocoa for this product to support sustainable farming. www.utz.org
  • design: bigfish.co.uk
  • For Dairy Dodging Choccy Chompers
  • Dairy, gluten, soya free
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 32G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa [37%] (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Rice Flour, Inulin, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Hazelnuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in England

Name and address

  • Moo Free,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Moo Free,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL,
  • UK.
  • moofreechocolates.com

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2254kJ / 540kcal
Fat 31g
of which saturates 19g
Carbohydrate 58g
of which sugars 41g
Protein 3g
Salt 0g

