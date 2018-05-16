Tesco 2 Beef Burritos 430G

- Energy1529kJ 364kcal18%
- Fat11.4g16%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 750kJ / 178kcal
Product Description
- Minced beef chilli sauce, cooked seasoned rice and mozzarella full fat soft cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Our chefs have been inspired by the flavours of Southern America and Mexico to create this collection of fusion Tex Mex favourites.
- Tex Mex Minced beef simmered in chilli sauce with rice wrapped in tortillas
- Pack size: 430G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Seasoned Rice (29%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Black Eyed Beans, Lime Juice, Parsley, Red Pepper Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Smoked Onion, Garlic, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Turmeric], Beef (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Kidney Beans, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Extract, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Muscovado Sugar, Lime Juice, Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Maltodextrin, Onion Concentrate, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins. Place directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins. Place directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
430g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (204g**)
|Energy
|750kJ / 178kcal
|1529kJ / 364kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|47.4g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|7.2g
|Protein
|7.0g
|14.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 430g typically weighs 407g.
|-
|-
