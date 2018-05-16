We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Seriously Good Vegan Garlic Aioli Mayonnaise 215G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Seriously Good Vegan Garlic Aioli Mayonnaise 215G
£ 2.00
£0.93/100g

Product Description

  • Vegan Garlic Aioli
  • Discover the rest of the Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise range, and all the delicious recipes you can make with it here: www.heinz.co.uk
  • Introducing Heinz [Seriously] Good Vegan Garlic Aioli Mayo
  • Aioli is the mother sauce of Mediterranean cuisine, and there's no reason why vegans should be missing out on this [Seriously] garlicky plant-based deliciousness. Drizzle over chips or patatas bravas, or serve with bread and oils for the ultimate plant-based tapas experience.
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Rinse - Bottle - Recycle
  • Cap - Don't Recycle
  • Delicious with thick cut chips and bread
  • Gluten Free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 215G

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil 68%, Water, Garlic 3%, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Modified Starch, Natural Flavourings, Starch, Spice, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Storage

After opening refrigerate. Best before end: see cap.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • UK Careline 0800 528 5757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2606kJ/636kcal
Fat 68.3g
- of which saturates 8.4g
Carbohydrate 4.0g
- of which sugars 1.6g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here