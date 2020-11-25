By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New Covent Garden Soup Co Classic Chicken Soup 560G

3(1)Write a review
£ 1.65
£0.30/100g

New

Per 1/2 pack (as sold)
  • Energy637kJ 151kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 228kJ

Product Description

  • Chicken and potato soup with single cream
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • A well-loved warmer. Tender succulent chicken, combined with potato, onion, crushed garlic and a generous splash of single cream. This soup gives you a cosy and comforting cuddle!
  • 151 calories*
  • *Per 1/2 pack
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • A little lift in every bowl
  • For over 30 years we have been obsessing over the naturally good fuel that is a bowl of soup. Our passion is for classic recipes and store cupboard ingredients - we're satisfyingly simple. As healthy as we are convenient, we give you all you need - uplifting, delicious soup that is guaranteed to put a spring in your step.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C100482, www.fsc.org
  • Rinse & Flatten - Recycle at Recycling Point - Check home collections
  • Naturally Good Fuel
  • High in protein
  • Low fat
  • Pack size: 560G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potato (20%), Onion, Chicken (6%), Single Cream (Milk) (4%), Roast Chicken Stock (Roast Chicken, Rehydrated Potato, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat), Cornflour, Salted Butter (Milk), Garlic Puree, Salt, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days. Suitable for freezing. Use within 1 month, defrost thoroughly before heating and use the same day. Use by date: See top of carton.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Full power: Cat E 900W 5 mins
Simply open the carton and pop in the microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through, until piping hot.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the carton a good shake.
Be careful the soup will be hot. Let it stand for 1 minute before eating.
Do not reheat when cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Moderate heat 5 mins
Pour soup into a saucepan, heat until piping hot, stirring frequently.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open & Microwave
  • 1. Ensure both sides are fully opened
  • 2. Pull pack open from diagonally opposite corners
  • 3. Microwave in 5 minutes

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 x 280g servings

Warnings

  • Although all care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • New Covent Garden Soup Co.,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • www.newcoventgardensoup.com
  • 0800 3894415

Net Contents

560g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/2 pack (280g)
Energy228kJ637kJ
-54kcal151kcal
Fat2.5g7.0g
of which saturates1.5g4.2g
Carbohydrate4.0g11.2g
of which sugars0.9g2.5g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein3.7g10.4g
Salt0.51g1.4g
Pack contains 2 x 280g servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although all care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The soups nice, but they have reduced the size by

3 stars

The soups nice, but they have reduced the size by 40g and put up the price!!

