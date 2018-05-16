TESCO FINEST 4 JALAPENO & MOZZERELLA BURGER 454G

- Energy1050kJ 252kcal13%
- Fat16.3g23%
- Saturates7.3g37%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ / 250kcal
Product Description
- 4 Beef steak mince burgers with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and jalapeño chillies.
- Succulent beef with creamy mozzarella and fiery red jalapeños
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (81%), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Rice Flour, Jalapeño Chilli, Salt, Potato Starch, Jalapeño Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Yeast, Flavouring, Psyllium Fibre, Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: 14-16 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill. Turn occasionally.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
454g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (101g**)
|Energy
|1040kJ / 250kcal
|1050kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|20.2g
|20.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 454g typically weighs 404g.
|-
|-
Safety information
