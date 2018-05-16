Angel Delight Unicorn Strawberry Magic Edition 59G

- Energy454kJ 105kcal5%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars11.6g13%
- Salt0.43g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ/117kcal
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Dessert mix with coloured speckles.
- Mmmm... Delightful
- Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness all whipped up with fresh milk.
- You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here.
- (yayy!)
- Angel Delight trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Green Dot
- Contains colour-changing speckles!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 59G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Gelling Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Phosphates), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Coloured Speckles (Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colour (Anthocyanins), Maltodextrin), Whey Powder (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Cereal containing Gluten (Wheat) and Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Whip up a delightful and fluffy Strawberry Magic
- Delicious treat in under 10 minutes!
- 1 Pour 300ml (approx. 1/2 a pint) of chilled fresh semi-skimmed or whole milk into a bowl.
- 2 Add the Angel Delight and whisk until light, creamy and the speckles change their colour!
- 3 Leave to thicken for 5 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Sachet. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact Us:
- UK: 0800 0327111
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
59g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared†
|Per Portion (92g) as prepared†
|Energy
|493kJ/117kcal
|454kJ/108kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|4.3g
|(of which Saturates)
|3.5g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.3g
|14.1g
|(of which Sugars)
|12.6g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.43g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|†with semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
