Hawaiian Tropic Protective Dry Spray Oil Spf 30 200Ml

Product Description
- Hawaiian Tropic Protec Dry Spray Oil SPF 30 200ml
- ©2020 Edgewell
- Lightweight mist, protects like a lotion
- UVA *** Good
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Isododecane, Diisopropyl Adipate, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenylisopropyl Dimethicone, Polyglyceryl-3 Stearate/Isostearate/Dimer Dilinoleate Crosspolymer, Lauryl PEG-8 Dimethicone, Caprylyl Glycol, Methyl Dihydroabietate, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aqua, Panthenol, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
Produce of
Made in Canada
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Do not spray directly on face. Spray on hands to apply to face. Apply generously 20 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply frequently to maintain protection especially after perspiring, swimming or towelling. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight. Use clothing and suncare products with very high SPF (higher than 25) for babies and young children.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. CAUTION: Do not spray on open flame or other Ignition source. Keep away from heat, sparks, open flames, hot surfaces - No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with fabric.
- Extremely Flammable
Distributor address
- Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
- Schützenstr. 110,
- D-42659 Solingen,
- Germany.
- Wilkinson Sword Ltd.,
- Sword House,
Return to
- Wilkinson Sword Ltd.,
- Sword House,
- High Wycombe,
- Buckinghamshire,
- HP13 6DG,
- United Kingdom.
- www.hawaiiantropic.eu
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Oxidizing agent
WARNING WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. CAUTION: Do not spray on open flame or other Ignition source. Keep away from heat, sparks, open flames, hot surfaces - No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with fabric. Extremely Flammable
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.