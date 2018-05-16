By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Collective Plant Based Fudge Yoghurt 400g

£ 2.20
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative with Coconut and Date Fudge
  • We're committed to making smarter choices in every aspect of our business to be a force for good, not only within The Collective but for our planet and our collective futures.
  • Dig into the best tasting yog grown on earth. Made from a blend of oats, coconut and rice it's thick, creamy and totally dreamy. For yoghurt lovers seeking a plant based choice without compromise... this is plant.
  • Tub Made from 100% Recycled Plastic
  • Rinse - Tub - Recycle
  • Lid - Check Home Collections
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Registered by the Vegan Society.
  • Plant based
  • A blend of oats, coconut and rice
  • Low in sugar
  • Greek style
  • Live cultures
  • Pack'd full of live cultures
  • Thick 'n' creamy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (8%), Rice (2%)), Coconut Cream (17%), Cornflour, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Coconut Sugar, Date Paste, Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated 0-5°C. Enjoy Within 3 Days of Opening.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W127FQ.

Return to

  • The Collective,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W127FQ.
  • UK: 0800 169 7774
  • ROI: 1800 932 410
  • hello@thecollectiveplant.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 573kJ/136kcal
Fat 7.3g
- Of which Saturates 6.1g
Carbohydrate 16g
- Of which Sugars 4.3g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 0.25g

