Comfort Ultimate Care Fresh Sky Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870ml

We know you love your clothes. We love clothes too, and we want to help you to care for them. That's why we've developed Comfort Ultimate Care Fresh Sky Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner which provides complete clothes protection. Our Ultimate Care fabric conditioner contains a revolutionary PRO-FIBRE technology which penetrates deep down between the fibres of your clothes and helps protect them from damage caused by washing. It helps to protect fibres, helps to lock colours and helps to retain shape in the clothes you love. As well as protecting your clothes, this fabric softener has an improved, long-lasting fragrance that delivers intense waves of freshness inspired by the great outdoors, bursting with the fragrance of fruits, flowers and a hint of wood for an extra-fresh smell long after your wash. Comfort Ultimate Care Fabric Softener is also kind to our planet, with a 100% recyclable bottle made of 100% recycled plastic* and an ultra-concentrated formula, so you can now use a smaller dose for the same protection. How to use: Pour a 15 ml dose straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Choose the right wash setting, and let your machine take care of the rest as it releases the fabric conditioner during the final rinse cycle. Add Comfort to your wash to help protect your clothes and leave you feeling great inside and outside every day. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner in the UK and has been caring for clothes for over 50 years. Together, we can help protect the clothes you love #LongLiveClothes. *Recycled plastic bottle excluding cap and sleeve & recyclable excluding sleeve

Comfort Ultimate Care Fresh Sky Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner provides complete clothes protection Comfort Fabric Conditioner helps to protect fibres, lock colours and retain shape in your clothes Our Ultimate Care fabric conditioner contains a revolutionary PRO-FIBRE technology which penetrates deep down between the fibres of your clothes and helps protect them from damage caused by washing The fragrance of Fresh Sky Fabric Softener leaves your clothes with a gorgeous long-lasting scent, bursting with fruity, flowery notes and a hint of wood for an extra-fresh smell The bottle of this Comfort fabric conditioner is 100% recyclable and made of 100% recycled plastic* Comfort Ultimate Care Fresh Sky Fabric Conditioner is ultra concentrated – this means you only need a small dose of this fabric softener to help protect your clothes

Pack size: 870ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

870 ℮