Noel Chorizo Smoked Mild 225G

Product Description
- Smoked extra chorizo ring.
- This chorizo is one of the specialities that best represents the Spanish charcuterie tradition. For generations, we have prepared our sausages following the original recipe and using the best quality pigs reared in our country. This selected piece is patiently smoked with beech wood to intensity its nuanced flavour.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Traditional Recipe
- Chilli rating - mild - 2
- Environment Friendly
- Gluten and Lactose Free
- No added colourings
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat and Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-250, E-252), Nutmeg, Oregano, Natural edible casing
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, maximum 20°C.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Noel Foods Limited,
- Friendship House,
- Elm Grove,
- Southsea,
- PO5 1JT,
- Hampshire,
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1834kJ/443kcal
|Fat
|38g
|of which saturates
|14g
|Carbohydrates
|2,2g
|of which sugars
|0,8g
|Protein
|23g
|Salt
|3,5g
