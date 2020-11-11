By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 5X25g

image 1 of Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 5X25g
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy549kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.35g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Potato Crisps
  • - Multipack of Walkers ready salted flavour crisps
  • - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
  • - Fresh taste guaranteed
  • - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
  • - Suitable for vegetarians, no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
  • Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2020.
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help.
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy549kJ2194kJ
-132kcal(7%*)526kcal
Fat8.0g(11%*)31.9g
of which Saturates0.7g(3%*)2.6g
Carbohydrate12.9g51.5g
of which Sugars0.1g(<1%*)0.4g
Fibre1.1g4.3g
Protein1.5g6.1g
Salt0.35g(6%*)1.40g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

