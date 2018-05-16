Tesco Milk Chocolate Viennese Fingers 130G
Product Description
- All butter Viennese biscuits dipped in milk chocolate.
- Our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
- Light & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness and dipped in silky chocolate.
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Butter (Milk) (24%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One finger (14g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|314kJ / 75kcal
|2241kJ / 537kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|30.8g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|19.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|58.4g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|29.0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.8g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
