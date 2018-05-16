We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Milk Chocolate Viennese Fingers 130G

One finger
  • Energy314kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • All butter Viennese biscuits dipped in milk chocolate.
  • Our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
  • Light & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness and dipped in silky chocolate.
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Butter (Milk) (24%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 9 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne finger (14g)Per 100g
Energy314kJ / 75kcal2241kJ / 537kcal
Fat4.3g30.8g
Saturates2.7g19.0g
Carbohydrate8.2g58.4g
Sugars4.1g29.0g
Fibre0.2g1.7g
Protein0.8g5.7g
Salt0.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

