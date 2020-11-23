By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Olive Oil Grissini 150G

Tesco Olive Oil Grissini 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy713kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 169kcal

Product Description

  • Breadsticks with olive oil (12%) and sea salt.
  • Sharing Plates Lightly baked & crunchy. Made with 12% olive oil
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values¼ of a pack (38g)Per 100g
Energy713kJ / 169kcal1877kJ / 446kcal
Fat5.1g13.4g
Saturates0.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate25.4g66.9g
Sugars0.9g2.3g
Fibre1.5g4.0g
Protein4.8g12.5g
Salt0.8g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

