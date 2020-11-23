Tesco Olive Oil Grissini 150G
Product Description
- Breadsticks with olive oil (12%) and sea salt.
- Sharing Plates Lightly baked & crunchy. Made with 12% olive oil
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Sea Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|¼ of a pack (38g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|713kJ / 169kcal
|1877kJ / 446kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|25.4g
|66.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.0g
|Protein
|4.8g
|12.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
