Tesco Refried Beans 392G

Too much cumin
I'm Mexican and that is not the Mexican flavor, we don add cumin nor paprika to refried beans, but this has too much cumin, happy to see beans without sweet tomato juice tho
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 77kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pinto Beans (58%), Water, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Salt.
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W/900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W). Stir then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.
4 Servings
Can. Recycle
392g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a can (98g)
|Energy
|326kJ / 77kcal
|319kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.4g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|4.3g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 2 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I'm Mexican and that is not the Mexican flavor, we don add cumin nor paprika to refried beans, but this has too much cumin, happy to see beans without sweet tomato juice tho