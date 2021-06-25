We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Refried Beans 392G

Tesco Refried Beans 392G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g DR.WT
¼ of a can
  • Energy319kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Pinto beans with garlic.
  • Smoky & Textured Earthy pinto beans, cooked with garlic and onion for a mild Mexican flavour
  • Pack size: 392G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pinto Beans (58%), Water, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Salt.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W/900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W). Stir then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

392g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a can (98g)
Energy326kJ / 77kcal319kJ / 76kcal
Fat0.6g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate11.4g11.2g
Sugars0.6g0.6g
Fibre4.4g4.3g
Protein4.5g4.4g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Too much cumin

2 stars

I'm Mexican and that is not the Mexican flavor, we don add cumin nor paprika to refried beans, but this has too much cumin, happy to see beans without sweet tomato juice tho

