Heinz Vegan Seriously Good Chilli Mayonnaise 215G
New
Product Description
- A Vegan Alternative to Chilli Mayonnaise
- Discover the rest of the Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise range, and all the delicious recipes you can make with it here: www.heinz.co.uk
- Introducing Heinz [Seriously] Good Vegan Chilli Mayo
- Some people like it hot, so that's why we have added a plant-based Vegan Chilli Mayo to our new Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayo range. Perfect for dipping pizza crusts (hold the cheese) and chips.
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- Perfect for dipping pizza crusts
- Gluten Free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil 68%, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Starch, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)
Storage
After opening refrigerate. Best before end: see cap.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Cap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- Phone UK Careline 0800 528 5757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit www.heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2605kJ/634kcal
|Fat
|68.5g
|- of which saturates
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|- of which sugars
|2.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.91g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021