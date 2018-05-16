Cornetto Soft Salted Caramel Ice Cream 4 Pack 560ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream in a wafer cone (15%), with chocolate flavour coating (8%), and a salted caramel sauce (8.5%)
- Cornetto Soft Salted Caramel features a softer, smoother version of Cornetto vanilla ice cream topped with our new, irresistible salted caramel sauce in a wafer cone lined with a chocolate flavour layer. These ice cream cones make the perfect treat to share with your friends and family! For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto ice cream is better than the last. Taking your taste buds on a delicious journey from the tasty salted caramel topping, through the smooth vanilla ice cream, down to the wafer cone, and of course ending with the legendary chocolatey tip. An Italian ice cream manufacturer from Naples was passionate about ice cream, loving creamy texture, delicious flavours and quality ingredients. One day, they found a way to spread their passion for ice cream to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail. From this breakthrough we have the Cornetto we know and love today. Each pack contains four tasty ice cream cones that, whether enjoyed as a snack or a dessert, are guaranteed to be a favourite with family and friends. Why not try our other tasty soft flavours including delicious Strawberry ice cream cone, or try our classic Cornettos in Mint, Strawberry, or Vanilla? Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and let us know your favourite flavour!
- New Cornetto Soft Salted Caramel is a softer, smoother version of Cornetto vanilla ice cream topped with an exciting salted caramel sauce in a wafer cone with a chocolate flavour tip
- For over 50 years we've been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto ice cream is better than the last
- Made without artificial colours and flavourings, this softer and larger Cornetto ice cream cone will delight your taste buds
- Cornetto Soft Salted Caramel ice cream cones have our classic Cornetto chocolatey tip
- Our Soft Salted Caramel ice cream cone comes in a pack of 4, making it easy to share as a snack or dessert
- These ice cream cones make for the perfect treat to share with your friends and family at any time of year
- Pack size: 560ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, coconut fat, sugar, WHEAT flour, glucose-fructose syrup, dextrose, fructose, soluble corn fibre, sunflower oil, caramelised sugar syrup, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, fat reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, sunflower lecithins, ammonium phosphatides), potato starch, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), salt, flavourings, whey solids (MILK). May contain: hazelnut
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Hungary
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
560 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1093 kJ
|634 kJ
|886 kJ
|11%
|Energy (kcal)
|261 kcal
|151 kcal
|211 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|12 g
|6.7 g
|9.3 g
|13%
|of which saturates (g)
|9.7 g
|5.6 g
|7.9 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|35 g
|20 g
|28 g
|11%
|of which sugars (g)
|26 g
|15 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein (g)
|2.9 g
|1.7 g
|2.3 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.34 g
|0.19 g
|0.27 g
|5%
|1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
