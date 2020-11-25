By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New Covent Garden Lentil & Smoked Bacon Soup 560G

New Covent Garden Lentil & Smoked Bacon Soup 560G
£ 1.65
£0.30/100g

New

Per 1/2 pack (as sold)
  • Energy758kJ 181kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 271kJ

Product Description

  • Lentil, smoked bacon and tomato soup
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • A hearty bowlful. Plump red and green lentils complimented by the irresistible flavours of smoked bacon and juicy tomatoes, seasoned with thyme and ground bay leaf. This soup helps you to conquer your day!
  • 181 calories*
  • * Per 1/2 pack
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • A little lift in every bowl
  • For over 30 years we have been obsessing over the naturally good fuel that is a bowl of soup. Our passion is for classic recipes and store cupboard ingredients - we're satisfyingly simple. As healthy as we are convenient, we give you all you need - uplifting, delicious soup that is guaranteed to put a spring in your step.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C100482, www.fsc.org
  • Rinse & Flatten - Recycle at Recycling Point - Check home collections
  • Naturally Good Fuel
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • High in protein
  • Low fat
  • Pack size: 560G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  High in protein
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Split Lentils (6%), Carrot, Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Green Lentils (4.5%), Onion, Crushed Tomato (3.5%), Spinach, Celery, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Garlic Puree, Salt, Thyme, English Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Pimento), Paprika, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days. Suitable for freezing. Use within 1 month, defrost thoroughly before heating and use the same day. Use by date: See top of carton.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave on full power: Cat E 900W 5 mins
Simply open the carton and pop in the microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through, until piping hot.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the carton a good shake.
Be careful the soup will be hot. Let it stand for 1 minute before eating.
Do not reheat when cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Heat on the hob: Moderate heat 5 mins
Pour soup into a saucepan, heat until piping hot, stirring frequently.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open & Microwave
  • 1. Ensure both sides are fully opened
  • 2. Pull pack open from diagonally opposite corners
  • 3. Microwave in 5 minutes

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 x 280g servings

Name and address

  • New Covent Garden Soup Co.,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • www.newcoventgardensoup.com
  • 0800 3894415

Net Contents

560g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/2 pack (280g)
Energy271kJ758kJ
-65kcal181kcal
Fat2.2g6.0g
of which saturates0.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate4.1g11.3g
of which sugars0.3g0.9g
Fibre2.8g7.7g
Protein5.9g16.5g
Salt0.52g1.4g
Pack 2 contains x 280g servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

