Buttermilk Dairy Free Zingy Orange Egg Chocolate Bar 165G

Product Description
- Generously Thick Orange Choccy with Zingy Orange Flavoured Caramel Flakes
- When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that you shouldn't have to compromise on taste or quality.
- Our deliciously inclusive range of dairy free treats are only made from responsibly sourced, natural ingredients and packaged in plastic free and compostable materials.
- What's in a name? Well, for us it's our heritage - it all started in 1964 in our Padstow shop, called Buttermilk. Our mission today is simple; to craft deliciously indulgent award-winning treats that everyone will love.
- No excuses not to share!
- David & Tracy
- Plastic Free - Eco Packaging
- Plastic ain't always fantastic, which is why you won't find any here. This cardboard carton and foil wrapper is completely recyclable, just pop them in your recycling bins.
- The choccy bar is protected in a compostable, plastic free wrapper - either pop it in your regular bin, or kerbside biowaste collection, and it'll be converted into CO2, water and biomass.
- Have a cracking Easter!
- Compostable Wrapper
- ©2020 Buttermilk Confections Ltd
- Treat yourself better
- Palm Oil Free
- A Happier Planet
- Dairy Free
- Enjoyed by More People
- Natural Ingredients
- A Better Quality Treat
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Free from: milk, gluten
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Orange Oil (0.2%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Colours: Beta Carotene, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that uses Soya, Peanuts and Tree Nuts as an ingredient.
Storage
Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.Best before: see Base of pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
Return to
- By post or in person, please contact us at:
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
- www.buttermilk.co.uk
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2256kJ, 543kcal
|Fat
|35.3g
|of which Saturates
|21.2g
|Carbohydrates
|51.9g
|of which Sugars
|36.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.02g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021